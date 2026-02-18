Ayodhya Ram Mandir to offer devotees 3D experience of temple rituals including puja, aarti, darshan

Ayodhya, Feb 18 (IANS) Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is set to offer devotees a 3D experience of temple rituals, including puja, aarti, and darshan of 14 temples. The initiative aims to allow devotees who are unable to visit the temple in person to experience the rituals virtually, as if they were physically present at the museum.

Speaking to reporters, Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said that discussions are underway regarding the development of a major gallery inside the museum complex.

"One session was held at the museum, and another meeting will take place today. A major gallery is being developed to give devotees a 3D experience of the temple rituals, including puja, aarti, and darshan of 14 temples. This 3D video will allow devotees who cannot visit the temple in person to experience it virtually as if they were physically present in the museum," Mishra said.

Explaining the purpose of the project, he added that the experience would help devotees feel connected to the temple even when they are not able to enter due to heavy crowds.

"They will feel like that they are in the temple and they can get all the information about the temple. This was done beacause when the crowd happens, people can do wherever they are in the temple. This work will be assigned to big agency who can complete this work," he said.

Mishra further stated that two additional galleries are also being planned as part of the museum development. One of these will focus on the legal history related to the Ram temple, while another will highlight archaeological findings from the site.

"Another two galleries will have description about the legal description of last 500 years and one gallery will have in which digging was done and people can know that there was a temple here. They can know that there was temple here and can believe it. Ikshvaku Vansh's palace was there. We will try to prove it with all the evidences," he said.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya’s economy has witnessed a historic turnaround following the consecration of the Ram Temple, with the number of visitors reaching an estimated 11 crore in the first six months and a five-time rise in the income of local traders.

A study titled “The Economic Renaissance of Ayodhya, India: A Case Study on Sri Ram Mandir”, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), has undertaken a comparative analysis of Ayodhya’s economy before and after the construction of the Ram Temple.

The study noted that in the first six months after the temple’s consecration, more than 11 crore devotees visited Ayodhya, leading to a significant boost in local business activity. It added that the income of local traders rose five times during this period.

The report further stated that property rates around the Ram Temple increased five to ten times, while real estate prices saw a rise of 25 to 40 per cent.

It also highlighted rapid growth in the hospitality sector, noting that more than 150 new hotels and homestays have been built in Ayodhya. In addition, online bookings reportedly witnessed a surge of 400 per cent.

