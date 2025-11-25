Ayodhya: Pictures of ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ emerge ahead of grand flag-hoisting ceremony by PM Modi

Ayodhya, Nov 25 (IANS) The first images of the sacred flag that will be hoisted atop the Ram Temple emerged on Tuesday ahead of the grand ceremony. A especially-crafted flag, measuring 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width, will be hoisted to commemorate the occasion.

Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, the flag weighs between two and three kilograms and has been engineered to withstand the conditions atop the 161-foot summit of the temple and the 42-foot flagpole. The radiant Sun on the flag is regarded as a symbol of Lord Ram’s brilliance and valour. The flag also features the ‘Om’ symbol and the outline of the Kovidara tree.

This sacred flag represents dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, and is seen as a symbol of the ideals of Ramrajya. According to the statement, the Dharma Dhwaja will be hoisted on the temple’s ‘Shikhar,’ constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style. The approximately 800-metre-long boundary wall surrounding the temple is designed in South Indian style, showcasing the structure’s architectural diversity.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to hoist the sacred flag at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, extensive security arrangements have been put in place at all entry gates of the Ram Mandir. Special 'prasad' has also been delivered to the temple for the devotees expected to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony inside the premises.

Apart from this, Ram Path in Ayodhya has also been beautifully decorated with flowers.

However, guests attending the ceremony will not be permitted to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises for security reasons.

Devotees and priests also expressed deep excitement and emotion on Tuesday, describing the day as both historic and profoundly meaningful.

Speaking to IANS, several devotees shared their sense of pride and joy.

One devotee said, “This is a wonderful event and a proud moment for our Bharat. People have arrived here with great enthusiasm and happiness. Earlier, it did not feel as though Shri Ram was present here, but today, being here fills us with immense pride and energy as citizens of India. Words cannot express this happiness.”

Another devotee added, “Today, our long-standing aspiration for a Hindu nation feels closer to fulfilment with the inauguration being led by our Prime Minister. We are witnessing a moment that will be remembered in history. Devotees and workers from Kashi and other regions have already begun their journey to the temple, and once they arrive, they will take their positions to witness and celebrate this grand occasion at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.”

Priests also shared the emotional significance of the moment. Priest Bhola Patwa recalled a prayer from decades earlier: “I want to tell everyone that back in 1971, I prayed to Maharaj, Guru Maharaj Anant Shri Devrabhavji Maharaj, Jogi Sanbaradh, and Swamish Devrabhavji Maharaj, asking when people would be able to witness the temple, the deity, and the sacred site of Ram Janmabhoomi. Today, that vision has become a reality.”

Another priest said, “Today is a very exciting day, now that the Ram Mandir has been built. We express our gratitude to Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi. The temple has been constructed with great dedication, bringing about remarkable changes. It stands as a magnificent and inspiring structure, reflecting the devotion and tireless efforts of everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaccessible to the general public until 2:30 pm today due to the Prime Minister's visit. Only invited guests with QR-coded passes will be allowed to enter the premises during this time. This restriction is in place to ensure smooth security arrangements for the ceremony.

Regular darshan for the public will resume after 2:30 pm, following the flag-hoisting ceremony. Due to the anticipated large number of visitors, the darshan timings may be extended late into the night. Devotees travelling from other cities are advised to prepare for longer queues and adjusted temple routes.

The day after the event will have an extended darshan window of nearly 15-16 hours without any VIP movement. This schedule is designed to accommodate travellers arriving after the ceremony.

--IANS

jk/rad