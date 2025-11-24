Ayodhya abuzz as PM Modi set to hoist flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) A wave of excitement has swept across Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on Tuesday morning for the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at around 9.30 a.m., and locals say the moment represents the fulfillment of a centuries-old dream.

Residents describe November 25 as a day of profound pride for followers of Sanatan Dharma across the world. Many believe that the construction of the Ram Temple marks not just a religious milestone but also a historic achievement for India’s cultural identity.

Speaking to IANS, local resident Gyanprakash Dubey said that for Sanatan Dharma followers globally, the event is “a major moment,” adding, “As long as the Ram Temple stands, Prime Minister Modi’s name will remain immortal alongside it. The development in Ayodhya is extraordinary.”

Another local, Siddhant Dubey, said that the Ram Temple has fulfilled what people saw as a 500-year-old dream. “It became possible because of PM Modi. Sanatan has won. The youth have benefitted greatly. Everyone is getting jobs, and young people are working in Ayodhya,” he said.

Residents also praised the city’s rapid transformation, noting massive improvements in roads, railway station, riverfront ghats, and overall urban modernisation. Many described the development as “beyond excellent,” crediting the government for restoring Ayodhya’s cultural backbone while building world-class infrastructure.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, informed that the flag will be hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be present on the momentous occasion.

He further informed that thousands of saints from eastern Uttar Pradesh have been invited to the event, and about 7,000 people will attend the 'Dhwaj' hoisting ceremony.

Gopal Rao, a special invitee of the Trust, explained that a 'havan' (fire ritual) has been going on in the Yagna Mandap for the past four days for the flag-hoisting ceremony on Tuesday. Around 100 priests are performing the ritual, while 30 people are participating in various rituals at different locations.

--IANS

sas/pgh