'Awards were earlier used as political tools': BJP hits out at Cong on Padma Awards row

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) BJP leader Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday mounted a sharp counterattack on the Congress party for questioning the selection of Padma award recipients, asserting that the present government recognises individuals who genuinely deserve national honours and have made meaningful contributions to society, unlike what he alleged was the practice during the UPA regime.

Vallabh’s remarks came after the Congress raised objections to the conferring of Padma awards on several personalities, including former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti.

Speaking to IANS, Vallabh said, “As I said, rising above political ideology, political interests, and personal gains, those who have shown dedication towards the people, society, the country, and the state, those who have done something for the people, the nation, and society, are being honoured with Padma awards. Whether it is entertainment or politics, it is wrong to politicise this.”

“Those who have done something positive for society, no matter in what way, should be honoured. Why does the Congress party have a problem with it?” he further added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Vallabh alleged that the awards were earlier used as political tools.

“Earlier, TV anchors who sat from morning to evening praising the UPA government used to receive Padma Bhushan awards. Those whose recommendations came through the Gandhi family would get Padma awards,” he claimed.

Questioning the Congress’ objections, Vallabh said, “Does Congress not like that former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, Rohit Sharma or Shibu Soren are being honoured. These decisions are taken without partiality, not depending on who is praising the government in power, unlike the UPA times.”

The controversy has emerged against the backdrop of strong criticism by Congress and NCP(SP) leaders over the decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

His tenure as Maharashtra Governor between September 2019 and February 2023 was marked by repeated confrontations with the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that Koshyari had insulted a constitutional office and hurt the sentiments of the people of the state.

Sapkal also said that he had himself declined an award from a social organisation in Pune as it was to be presented by Koshyari.

The Congress also trained its guns on IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, questioning his selection in light of his past remarks on cow urine, even though the Padma award citation officially credited him for his contributions to the field of education.

In a post, the Congress referred to comments made by Kamakoti at a public event last year, where he spoke about the purported medicinal benefits of cow urine while discussing indigenous knowledge systems and organic farming.

Those remarks had earlier sparked criticism from opposition leaders and rationalist groups, who accused him of promoting unscientific views inconsistent with the position he holds at a premier technical institution.

--IANS

sd/dpb