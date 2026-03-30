Awadhesh Narain Singh turns emotional as Nitish Kumar resigns from MLC post

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narain Singh became emotional on Monday following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation from the post of Member of Legislative Council (MLC), describing it as not merely a personal loss but a moment of sorrow for the entire state.

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Singh said he had met the Chief Minister earlier in the day, during which Nitish Kumar clearly conveyed his decision to resign. Following this, his representative, MLC Sanjay Gandhi, arrived at the Council to complete the formalities by handing over his resignation letter.

The Chairman confirmed that his resignation was accepted, and the official process to declare the seat vacant has been initiated, and further procedural steps are underway. He also informed that the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has been summoned in this regard.

Reflecting on his long association with Nitish Kumar, the Chairman described him as an exceptionally calm and composed leader, whose emotions are not easily discernible. He noted that while the transition to national politics is a necessary step, the void left behind by such a seasoned leader will be deeply felt.

He further emphasised that Nitish Kumar’s contribution to Bihar’s development has been transformative, stating that the Chief Minister provided a new direction to the state and played a pivotal role in establishing Bihar’s identity as a developing region. His inclusive leadership style, he added, made him a widely respected figure.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary termed Nitish Kumar’s departure an “irreparable loss” for Bihar’s politics and governance, remarking that hardly anyone in the state would wish to see him leave.

Meanwhile, Rural Work Minister Ashok Chaudhary stated that Nitish Kumar’s absence will be strongly felt in the House. He recalled the Chief Minister’s guidance, his strictness when needed, and his role in mentoring and protecting ministers -- all of which, he said, will now be missed.

As Nitish Kumar prepares to transition to the Rajya Sabha, his resignation marks the end of a long chapter in Bihar’s legislative politics, while opening a new phase at the national level.

--IANS

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