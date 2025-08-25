Aviation key to economic growth and realising Viksit Bharat vision: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that aviation is not merely limited to airports and air services but is a unique effort to connect people's dreams with opportunities, strengthen the state’s economy, and contribute to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

While addressing the Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference here on Monday, CM Majhi emphasised the importance of the aviation sector for enhancing economic activities in the state.

In a significant announcement, CM Majhi noted that under the state government's flagship initiative B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network), a cadet pilot programme is soon going to be launched in which tribal girls will be trained to become pilots.

On this occasion, the state government on Monday signed an agreement with Air Works, the country's leading aircraft MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) service provider.

As per the agreement, a modern MRO facility will be set up at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, the state government has signed an agreement with Air Works to ensure skill development, training and job opportunities for the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister also stated that a world-class international airport is being constructed at Puri which will be a spiritual and cultural gateway for crores of Jagannath devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said: "A world-class international airport is being constructed in Puri, which will serve as a spiritual and cultural gateway for millions of Jagannath devotees across the globe. Land has also been arranged for the expansion of Jharsuguda Airport. In the last 14 months since the formation of the new government, Odisha’s airports have been connected to 15 new destinations. This policy has successfully integrated Odisha into the national and international air transport network.”

He further added that the government is also focusing on skill development and creating opportunities to take Odisha forward in the aviation sector.

A world-class aviation training centre is set to be established at Birasal in Dhenkanal district.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for its support and special focus on eastern and northeastern states. In Bhubaneswar, we are establishing a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repairing, and Overhaul (MRO) center.

This apart, the state government is going to introduce a Progressive Land Allotment Policy for the airports in Odisha. Under this policy, activities such as flying training, UAV (drone) training, and aviation sports will be facilitated at our airports. Several flying training institutes will operate from these locations.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is also working to develop unused airstrips into functional airports. A total of 14 such airports are planned and in districts without airports, the government is working to set up 15 helipads to improve air connectivity.

CM Majhi also stated transformative initiatives like the UDAN scheme has truly democratised the aviation sector and opened new horizons for the Eastern Indian states.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government is working to strengthen the connectivity in Odisha and fulfill the aspirations of people.

Addressing the gathering during the event, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday claimed that India’s aviation growth sets global benchmarks.

Kinjarapu, reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to making aviation accessible to all.

He said the government is fully dedicated to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “even those wearing Hawai chappals (slippers) should be able to travel by air".

