Auto-rickshaw catches fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, one killed

Patna, June 19 (IANS) A devastating accident happened on Thursday on National Highway-27 near Berua village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, when a moving auto-rickshaw suddenly caught fire, leaving one woman dead and four others, including children, severely injured.

The incident took place in the Gaighat police station area in the early hours. The deceased was identified as Kamrul Khatoon (35), a resident of Dumriahi village in the Khajauli police station area of Madhubani district.

Her husband, auto driver Mohammad Sajid, and their two children, along with two other relatives, were also in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The critically injured have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, where one family member is in extremely critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the auto was returning from Muzaffarpur to Dumriahi village after attending a wedding ceremony.

As the vehicle reached Berua village, flames were seen emerging from the rear end.

Initially, the fire spread slowly, giving little indication to the passengers. By the time they realised, the fire had engulfed the entire vehicle.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and made desperate attempts to extinguish the fire and rescue the passengers. Police and fire brigade teams also reached quickly, and the blaze was eventually brought under control.

Preliminary investigation suggests the possibility of a short circuit or the presence of flammable materials inside the vehicle as the cause of the fire.

However, the exact cause will be determined after a forensic examination of the burnt vehicle.

The Gaighat police have initiated an FIR and started investigating the case.

The local administration has assured all possible assistance to the grieving family.

The relatives in Dumriahi village have been informed, and the entire village is in mourning following the loss and trauma. This tragic accident has shaken the local community. What began as a joyous return from a wedding turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy.

--IANS

ajk/dpb