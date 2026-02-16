Auditors are custodians of public trust: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that Audit and Accounts Service officers are the custodians of public trust and the guardians of financial prudence.

She was speaking during a meeting with Officer Trainees of Indian Audit & Accounts Service, Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service and Indian Trade Service.

The President said that when officers like them work with commitment for the development of India and for the well-being of every citizen, our nation will continue to grow stronger, more capable, and more respected on the global stage.

She said the passion that they bring to work is a force which can transform the India of tomorrow.

President Murmu said that the impact and value addition of the framework of accountability on governance system enhances when there is synergy between the Executive and Audit institutions.

An effective partnership between Audit and Executive helps to enhance the efficacy of public spending and helps in achievement of desired outcomes, she said, urging officers to always strive to uphold the traditions and values of the Constitution and the Service.

Addressing the Indian Trade Service officers, the President said that they will contribute to attracting investment, creating jobs, and fostering environments where Indian businesses can innovate, expand, and compete globally.

She said that their guiding compass should always be India’s national interest. She advised them to remember that each policy they implement, each trade barrier they address, each agreement they support — will contribute to India’s emergence as a stronger and globally more respected trading partner.

In her message to Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service officers, the President said that it is their prime responsibility to ensure the highest quality standards for technologically-advanced and world class arms and ammunitions for our Defence forces.

The President said their role places them at a powerful intersection of science, technology, engineering, and national defence. She urged them to come up with innovative approaches to contribute to the transformation of our Armed Forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations.

She urged the officers to remember that there are many youngsters who dream of reaching where they are, but just a few get the chance to fulfil their dreams. She said that they can become inspirations and role models for many and that the responsibility to lead by example will remain with them throughout their journey.

