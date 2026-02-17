Audit heat on Ayyappa Meet, TDB caps spending at Rs 4.99 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the Global Ayyappa Meet in Kerala deepened on Tuesday after the audit report flagged serious financial irregularities, prompting the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to initiate urgent corrective measures.

With allegations of extravagance and possible corruption involving crores of rupees surfacing through the audit findings, TDB President K. Jayakumar stepped forward to defend the institution, terming the adverse observations as stemming from "confusion" rather than wrongdoing.

He admitted lapses in the audit process, clarifying that the report submitted earlier was not final.

"The report was furnished as it was to meet the deadline. Certain queries raised by the auditor were not properly answered by officials, which led to negative remarks. This is not the auditor’s fault," Jayakumar said.

A task force has now been constituted to examine the objections and hold discussions with the auditor.

The Board has assured the Kerala High Court that a revised and clarified final report will be submitted before February 26.

At the centre of the financial dispute is a Rs 7 crore bill submitted by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society for works linked to the event.

In a significant announcement, Jayakumar said the total expenditure would be capped at Rs 4.99 crore, effectively rejecting inflated claims.

He acknowledged lapses in food-related accounts and in transactions connected to the Nandagovindan Bhajan programme, stating that not all claims would be accepted without scrutiny.

The TDB is now relying heavily on sponsorships to bridge the financial gap.

Jayakumar reiterated that not a single rupee would be drawn from Devaswom Board funds, in compliance with the High Court’s directive.

However, questions remain over how liabilities will be settled if promised sponsorships fail to materialise.

The appointment of the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), a KIIFB-empanelled agency, as event manager has also come under scrutiny.

While auditors reportedly rejected the argument that empanelment precludes irregularities, Jayakumar maintained that the previous Board’s decision would not be questioned.

With legal and reputational stakes high, the Board’s detailed clarification before the High Court is likely to determine the next course of action.

