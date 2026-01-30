Attention must shift to exposing those misrepresenting Hindu faith: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Varanasi, Jan 30 (IANS) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday attacked individuals and political entities and accused them of posing as spiritual leaders, describing them as “perpetrators of a huge deception targeting all Hindus in the country.”

Speaking to the media in Varanasi, the senior monk stressed that the recent controversy surrounding the Prayagraj bathing ritual is now over, and attention must shift to exposing those misrepresenting Hindu faith.

“The issue of the 'snan' is now behind us. The discussion will begin when Magh comes again. Now, the question is about exposing fake Hindus,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand said. “Those perpetrating this deceit are none other than the persons and their party who present themselves as saints, yogis, spiritual leaders, and 'Bhagwa Dhari',” he said.

Addressing questions regarding the apology demanded during the Prayagraj event, the Swami clarified that the matter had been thoroughly explained in writing before leaving Prayag. “Every detail was outlined in writing. Even after arriving here, during our conversation with media persons, we have laid out all the facts. Take this up when Magh comes again; otherwise, it hinders our campaign to protect our 'Gau Mata',” he said.

Speaking on the nature of the apology, Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasised that a true apology involves seeking forgiveness from those harmed.

“The point is, there is a way to apologise. An apology is an apology — it requires asking for forgiveness.

"They tried to entice us, saying, ‘You take your bath like this, we will shower flowers on you, we will make a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for you for the coming years, we will make an SOP for all four Shankaracharyas.’ Such offers came from their side, which we rejected,” he explained.

The Swami said that the only acceptable condition was a sincere apology from those who had used batons against sants, disciples, brahmacharis, mothers, brothers, and elders — a condition that was not met.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s statements indicate that his focus will not only be on religious observances but also on addressing what he described as widespread deception in the guise of spirituality.

