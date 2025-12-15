Attempt to rename MNREGA an insult to Mahatma Gandhi: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday strongly criticised the NDA government's reported move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), calling it a reflection of a petty mindset and a serious insult to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

In a statement, Gehlot said the NDA government had initially floated the idea of removing the name of "Revered Bapu" from the employment guarantee scheme and, after facing widespread criticism, was now attempting to introduce a new name -- 'Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission', abbreviated as ‘VB G RAM G’. He said this repeated eagerness to change the name only exposed the guilt, insecurity and narrow thinking of the BJP-led NDA government.

Gehlot alleged that the attempt to alter the identity of MNREGA was not merely an administrative decision but a deliberate effort to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy from a landmark welfare programme that has provided livelihood security to millions of rural households across the country.

Highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's global stature, Gehlot recalled that during the recent G-20 Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other world leaders paid homage to Gandhiji at Rajghat. He said that since Independence, every visiting head of state has traditionally paid tribute at Rajghat, underlining Gandhiji’s unparalleled respect and moral authority across the world.

"On one hand, the entire world bows to Bapu. On the other, there appears to be a conspiracy to erase his legacy in his own country," the former Chief Minister said, describing the move as deeply disturbing.

Calling the proposed renaming emotionally and morally wrong, the former Chief Minister stressed that Mahatma Gandhi was a lifelong devotee of Lord Rama and that "Hey Ram" were his final words.

"The current government's deplorable attempt to sideline Gandhiji under the pretext of including the name ‘Ram’ in the scheme’s title is highly reprehensible," he said, adding that invoking Lord Rama’s name to justify removing Mahatma Gandhi's name amounted to a distortion of both spiritual and moral values.

Gehlot demanded that the Centre immediately reconsider and withdraw the move, warning that such actions would send an extremely negative message to the international community about India’s commitment to Gandhian ideals.

He further pointed out that October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence, reflecting the global reverence and relevance of Gandhiji's philosophy even today.

"Such steps clearly indicate that the BJP does not truly believe in the values of non-violence, truth and inclusiveness that Mahatma Gandhi stood for," Gehlot said.

