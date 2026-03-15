'Attempt to divide society': Cong, BJP on UP Police SI exam row

Lucknow, March 15 (IANS) A question asked in the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination has snowballed into a controversy, with both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it an 'attempt to divide the society'.

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The question asked, "Avsar ke anusaar badal jaane wala (Who changes according to the situation)?" and one of the options provided was the word "Pandit", which led to objections.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Pratibha Shukla claimed that the person who drafted the particular question in the exam, clearly lacks an understanding of the true meaning of the word "Pandit".

Shukla told IANS, "One who has knowledge of the universe, speaks for the betterment of the society, has knowledge of the 'Vedas' and raises voice against injustice, is called the 'Pandit'. That is why using this word in such a context was not right."

Reacting on the controversy, Congress Spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that 'Pandits' are being defamed.

He said, "From Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to 'Ghooskhor Pandit' and now 'Pandit' is being used in a question for opportunists. What exactly is going on in Uttar Pradesh?"

Rajput wondered if there could be a possible conspiracy behind the incident.

"This appears to be a serious offence. Who is behind it? Is a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) involved in this? The truth should come out. The public will ensure strict accountability for those who are dividing society in the name of caste and religion and trying to gain power through such divisions," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh urged for a thorough investigation and punishment for the guilty.

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi told IANS, "It is very unfortunate. As soon as I became aware of it, I immediately sent a letter to the Chief Minister's office and brought the matter to their attention. The investigation has begun. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has also clarified and informed us about its inquiry."

He also added, "Whoever has done this, I believe, has done it on purpose. For some time now we have witnessed that such acts are being done on purpose to divide the society. I am sure the guilty will be punished."

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Rakesh Goswami said, "I came to know of the incident through social media. This is the result of a wrong mindset. A person with such thinking cannot work in the interest of the society. I have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) demanding an inquiry and action against the guilty. I condemn such an incident in the society."

"The matter is under investigation, only after that we will get know if it is a conspiracy or result of a poor mindset," he added.

--IANS

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