Attack on BIT Mesra girl student in Ranchi sparks massive campus protest

Ranchi: The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, turned into a flashpoint on Thursday after a girl student was allegedly molested and attacked with a blade by unidentified assailants near the campus gate.

The incident triggered massive protests, with thousands of students boycotting classes, demanding justice and better security.

The incident took place late Wednesday night when an MBA student stepped out of the campus gate. She was allegedly confronted by some anti-social elements who tried to molest her. When she resisted, she was attacked with a blade, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to a nearby nursing home, where her condition is said to be stable.

News of the attack spread quickly across the campus, sparking anger among students. By midnight, large groups of students gathered at the main square inside the institute, raising slogans against the administration and questioning the security arrangements.

On Thursday morning, the protest intensified, with classes being boycotted across departments.

The agitating students demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and a comprehensive security overhaul on the campus.

"This is not just an attack on one girl but a question of safety for every student. Outsiders can enter freely, which exposes us to constant risk. If adequate security was in place, this incident could have been prevented," a protesting student said.

Despite police reaching the spot to pacify the situation, the students refused to relent, insisting that the agitation would continue until the accused are caught and the institute commits to robust security measures, increased surveillance, and deployment of more guards.

The administration has so far not issued an official statement, though senior institute officials met the agitating students on Thursday in an attempt to defuse tensions.

Students, however, maintained that dialogue would only be possible after the attackers are arrested.

The protesters have warned of intensifying their agitation if swift action is not taken. "We will not back down. This fight is for our right to safety," a student leader said.

