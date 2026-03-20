Atmosphere of devotion to Maa Ambe during Navratri fills mind with immense peace, energy: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the spiritual significance of the festival, stating that the atmosphere of devotion to Maa Ambe brings a deep sense of peace and positive energy to people’s minds.

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Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "The atmosphere of devotion to Maa Ambe during Navratri fills the mind with immense peace and energy. The echo of devotion and faith dedicated to the Mother Goddess warms the heart."

Along with his message, the Prime Minister also shared a devotional aarti sung by Anuradha Paudwal, titled “Aarti Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali”. The video, which runs for over four minutes, reflects the deep-rooted traditions and reverence associated with the festival.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to express his devotion.

He wrote on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated), "Holding the rosary and the water pot in her lotus-like hands, May the supreme Devi Brahmacharini be pleased with me. On the sacred second day of Chaitra Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Maa Durga, may Maa Brahmacharini's grace remain upon the entire creation; may Maa bless all her devotees with the gifts of courage and restraint -- this is the prayer to the Mother of the Universe. Jai Maa Brahmacharini."

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Brahmacharini, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees observe fasts and offer prayers with sincerity and dedication, seeking blessings for strength, wisdom, and inner peace.

Goddess Brahmacharini, also known as Tapasvini and Yogini, symbolises penance and devotion. She is typically depicted wearing a white saree and holding a rosary in one hand and a kamandal (water pot) in the other. Her form represents simplicity, discipline, and unwavering determination.

Devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini helps in attaining knowledge, courage, and emotional balance. She is considered a symbol of grace, strength, loyalty, and love. Spiritually, she is associated with the Swadhishthana (Sacral) Chakra and is linked to the planet Mars. It is believed that those affected by Mangal dosha in their horoscope can benefit from fasting and offering prayers on this day.

The colour green is considered auspicious for the second day of Navratri, symbolising growth, harmony, and new beginnings. Devotees often wear green attire while performing rituals, as it is believed to bring emotional stability and peace to their lives.

Overall, the day is marked by devotion, discipline, and spiritual reflection, as people across the country immerse themselves in the celebrations of Navratri.

--IANS

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