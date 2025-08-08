'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Woman from Gujarat's Banaskantha transforms life of farmers with 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme

Banaskantha, Aug 8 (IANS) Once confined to the kitchen, Ashaben Chaudhary from Talepura village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, now commands the skies — and the fields — as the region celebrated the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative. Armed with cutting-edge drone technology and a determined spirit, she is revolutionising farming practices and transforming the lives of thousands of farmers across the state.

Ashaben's journey began when she enrolled in the 'Namo Drone Didi Yojana', a welfare scheme launched by the Central government, aimed at empowering rural women through drone technology.

A mechanical engineering graduate, she took a leap of faith in 2023, travelling to Pune for a 15-day intensive drone operation training programme.

The training included lessons on DGCA rules, safety protocols, and hands-on practical sessions.

On completing the programme, she began pesticide spraying operations with drones in several districts, including Vav, Tharad, Deesa, Vadgam, and Mehsana.

The Union government equipped her with a medium-sized drone, an e-vehicle, and a generator set -- tools that became the backbone of her new venture.

Today, Ashaben offers drone spraying services for crops such as groundnut, castor, millet, papaya, and fennel, charging Rs 500 per acre.

The efficiency is remarkable: "One acre of land is sprayed in just seven minutes," she told IANS.

Farmers, who once spent hours carrying heavy pesticide pumps, now save time, effort, and exposure to harmful chemicals.

Her growing enterprise has turned into a lucrative source of income, earning her lakhs annually.

More than just a businesswoman, Ashaben is also the head of 'Ashapuri Sakhi Mandal' and a mother of two daughters, receiving unwavering support from her family.

She now inspires other women to break barriers and explore modern agricultural solutions.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana is part of the Union government's larger mission to make rural women self-reliant while boosting agricultural efficiency.

The initiative aims to provide drones to 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) between 2024-25 and 2025-26. These SHGs, in turn, rent out drone services to farmers, primarily for spraying liquid fertilisers and pesticides.

This initiative is expected to generate an additional income of at least Rs 1 lakh per year for each SHG, contributing to economic empowerment and sustainable livelihood generation.

To make the technology accessible, the scheme covers 80 per cent of the drone and accessory costs (up to Rs 8 lakh), with the remaining 20 per cent funded through loans under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund at a concessional three per cent interest rate.

To ensure smooth operations, an Empowered Committee of Secretaries from departments such as Agriculture, Rural Development, Fertilisers, Civil Aviation, and Women and Child Development oversees the scheme.

An Implementation and Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Department of Rural Development, supervises its rollout and technical guidance.

Each SHG receives a complete drone package -- spray assembly, carrying box, batteries, fast charger, pH meter, anemometre, and other accessories -- all under a one-year warranty, two years of annual maintenance, and comprehensive insurance.

Training is another crucial pillar.

A 15-day programme trains two SHG members: one as a drone pilot and the other in maintenance and repairs, ensuring the sustainability of operations. The state departments select SHGs strategically based on local agricultural needs, with each expected to service 2,000–2,500 acres annually.

The scheme's tech-driven approach is supported by the Drone Portal, an IT-based MIS platform for real-time monitoring.

It manages service delivery, fund disbursement, and tracks drone operations, ensuring transparency and accountability.

