Atmanirbhar Bharat is the foundation of a strong, developed India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi underscored 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as one of the key foundational planks for 'Viksit Bharat', citing India’s advances in Defence, technology, energy, space, and manufacturing.

Highlighting 'Operation Sindoor', PM Modi said strategic autonomy and indigenous capabilities are key to decisively tackling threats, making self-reliance the bedrock of national strength, dignity, and the journey to a developed India by 2047.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s address at Red Fort.

Defence Self-Reliance and 'Operation Sindoor':

PM Modi hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as a demonstration of India’s Defence self-reliance. He emphasised that indigenous capabilities, including 'Made-in-India' weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence.

Space sector independence:

Celebrating the remarkable achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi announced ambitious plans for India’s very own space station, signalling a new era of indigenous space capabilities. He highlighted that over 300 startups are actively innovating in satellites, exploration, and cutting-edge space technologies, ensuring that India is not just participating but leading globally in space science and exploration.

Clean and renewable energy:

PM Modi stressed the importance of energy independence, saying that for the bright future of the nation's youth and for welfare of farmers, this has to be done. He declared that while the world debated global warming, India had resolved to achieve 50 per cent clean energy by 2030, yet, thanks to the commitment of its people, that goal was met by 2025.

Solar, Nuclear, hydro, and hydrogen energy have been advanced, marking a decisive step towards energy independence.

PM Modi highlighted India’s focus on expanding Nuclear energy through private sector participation. He noted that 10 new Nuclear reactors are currently operational and emphasised that by India’s 100th year of Independence, the nation aims to increase its Nuclear energy capacity tenfold, strengthening energy self-reliance and supporting sustainable growth.

National critical minerals mission:

To secure resources essential for energy, industry, and Defence, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission, exploring 1,200 sites.

PM Modi highlighted that controlling these minerals strengthens strategic autonomy, ensuring India’s industrial and Defence sectors remain self-reliant.

National Deepwater Exploration Mission:

India will harness its deepwater energy resources, strengthening energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign fuel imports.

Agricultural self-reliance and fertilisers:

PM Modi stressed the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security.

Reducing import dependence ensures the nation’s agricultural sector thrives independently, safeguarding farmers’ welfare and strengthening India’s economic sovereignty.

Digital sovereignty and indigenous platforms:

The Prime Minister called on the youth to develop India’s own social media platforms and digital infrastructure, ensuring communication, data, and technological ecosystems remain secure and independent, reinforcing India’s digital autonomy.

Self-reliance in medicines and innovation:

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s strength as the “pharmacy of the world” and stressed the urgent need to invest more in research and development.

He asked, “Shouldn’t we be the ones providing the best and most affordable medicines for the welfare of humanity?”

He also highlighted India’s growing strength in domestic pharmaceutical innovation, emphasising the need to develop new medicines, vaccines, and life-saving treatments entirely within India.

Drawing inspiration from India’s COVID-19 response, where indigenous vaccines and platforms like CoWin saved millions of lives globally, he urged the nation to expand this spirit of innovation.

Championing swadeshi:

He urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion India-made goods under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, stressing that swadeshi should stem from pride and strength, not compulsion.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra:

PM Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', aimed at neutralising enemy Defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities.

He linked the mission to Lord Krishna’s 'Sudarshan Chakra', highlighting how India draws inspiration from its rich cultural and mythological heritage to guide modern Defence innovations.

This mission underscores India’s commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise, and powerful responses to any threat.

--IANS

sas/rad