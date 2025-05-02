ATM scammer nabbed in Delhi: Police recover 39 stolen cards after Rs 60,000 heist

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): A team from Police Station MS Park, Shahdara District, has arrested a notorious ATM scammer concerning a Rs 60,000 fraud. The accused, identified as Firoj alias Monu (27), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad (U.P.), was apprehended following an intensive investigation involving CCTV analysis and input from confidential informants, according to the official statement.

The case was registered after Babu Ram filed a complaint on April 13, 2025. He reported that while attempting to withdraw cash from a PNB ATM at Chanderlok Colony, Delhi, an unidentified man approached him under the guise of helping with a failed transaction. In the process, the accused exchanged the complainant's ATM card discreetly. Moments later, Rs 60,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

Following the registration of a cheating case, the investigation team began reviewing surveillance footage from the ATM and activated a network of informers. On April 21, Firoj alias Monu was located and arrested, the statement added.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in a wider scheme along with accomplices identified as Farman and Onnu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Prashant Kumar Gautam said, the group routinely targeted ATM users, especially elderly individuals, pretending to assist them during transactions. They would then cunningly swap the victims' cards with fake or stolen ones and subsequently empty their bank accounts.

At the time of his arrest, police recovered 39 ATM cards of various banks in the accused's possession. Investigations revealed that Firoj had a prior criminal record, including theft and similar fraudulent activities. (ANI)

