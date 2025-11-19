Atal Innovation Mission inks pact with CFA Institute India to boost financial literacy

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) In line with the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape, NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) formalised a strategic partnership with CFA Institute India Pvt. Ltd with the signing of a Joint Statement of Intent here on Wednesday

The partnership will extend substantial support to Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), Atal Incubation Centres (AICs), Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs), and early-stage startups.

It aims to introduce structured capacity-building programmes, specialised financial education modules, and global best practices aligned with India’s long-term goals of fostering responsible and future-ready innovators.

Under the collaboration, school innovators under ATLs will gain access to structured learning modules on financial literacy and ethics. AIM-supported incubators and startups will receive expert-led training, knowledge reports, and specialised advisory inputs aimed at strengthening financial sustainability frameworks.

CFA charterholders will additionally contribute to incubator review processes and may be considered for advisory and governing roles within AICs and ACICs to further bolster transparency, accountability, and governance excellence.

The partnership is expected to facilitate the infusion of global expertise, codes, and standards from CFA Institute’s international network. Masterclasses, outreach programmes, and knowledge sessions will be conducted nationwide to empower students, entrepreneurs, incubator managers, and other stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem.

Senior leadership from AIM and CFA Institute, including Deepak Bagla, Margaret Franklin, and Arati Porwal, took part in the deliberations preceding the signing of the SOI.

Speaking on the occasion, Mission Director, AIM, Deepak Bagla, said that the collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the foundations of India’s innovation ecosystem, from grassroots to the global stage.

“This partnership will be instrumental in mobilising India’s innovation ecosystem from the grassroots to the global level through AIM’s Atal Tinkering Labs, Atal Incubation Centres (AICs), Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) and vernacular innovation initiatives. CFA Institute’s expertise in financial ethics, governance, and global professional standards will significantly strengthen our efforts to build a responsible, financially aware, and future-ready innovation ecosystem.”

Emphasising the growing relevance of financial and governance competencies, Margaret Franklin, President & CEO, CFA Institute, stated that CFA Institute is honoured to partner with the Atal Innovation Mission to advance financial education and ethical decision-making among India’s next generation of innovators.

As India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to scale, the need for strong financial capabilities and high standards of governance becomes even more essential.

Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to bring the global expertise and mission of CFA Institute to support AIM’s efforts to nurture responsible and future-ready innovators across India.

Highlighting the initiative’s role in strengthening foundational financial knowledge, Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head India, CFA Institute, added: “This partnership represents a meaningful step towards strengthening the financial foundation of India’s innovation landscape. Finance and governance are foundational building blocks for innovation to sustain. By working closely with AIM’s incubators, startups and Atal Tinkering Laboratories, we intend to seed the understanding of financial markets, governance practices and ethical principles at early stages of entrepreneurship. Our focus will be on building practical, accessible and globally aligned learning opportunities that help young entrepreneurs flourish.”

