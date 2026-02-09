Atal Gyan Kendras in Rajasthan to be equipped with modern study facilities

Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas chaired a review meeting of the Atal Gyan Kendra Scheme at the Secretariat in Jaipur on Monday, government officials said.

Read More

He directed that Atal Gyan Kendras being established at the gram panchayat level should be developed as robust centres for quality education, digital literacy, and preparation for competitive examinations, especially for rural youth.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that all prescribed infrastructure, digital facilities, and study resources must be made available at the centres within stipulated timelines, and that regular monitoring of the implementation work should be ensured.

He also instructed that the progress of both ongoing and completed works at the targeted gram panchayat headquarters under the first phase of the scheme should be continuously reviewed, and all pending works completed on priority.

He said that the Kendras should function in a manner that enables students from rural and remote areas to benefit from modern study facilities.

During the meeting, Joga Ram, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department, told that each Atal Gyan Kendra is being equipped with an e-library, current affairs magazines, books for competitive examinations, materials to promote logical and critical thinking, literature related to the freedom movement, multilingual newspapers, and e-Mitra services.

He also told that Atal Gyan Kendras are being established in a phased manner at every gram panchayat headquarters.

In the first phase, 2,056 gram panchayat headquarters with a population of more than 3,000 have been included.

Financial approval has been issued for 1,687 Atal Gyan Kendras, of which work is underway at 508 centres, while construction of 243 centres has been completed.

Joga Ram also said that each Atal Gyan Kendra is being provided with a building measuring around 36×20 feet, a minimum of four digital workstations, internet connectivity, furniture, and study facilities for at least 20 students.

These centres are also being developed as activity hubs for training and other developmental activities, he added.

He said that there is a proposal to deploy Atal Mentors for the operation of the Kendras.

Their primary responsibilities will include digital empowerment of rural citizens, promotion of e-governance services, and assisting people in availing benefits of various government schemes.

The Atal Gyan Kendra Scheme was announced by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, 2024, and has also been included in the State Budget 2025–26.

Officials of the Panchayati Raj Department were also present at the meeting.

--IANS

arc/khz