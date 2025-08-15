Atal Canteen scheme to be launched on Dec 25: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Announcing plans to launch the Atal Canteen Scheme to offer Rs-5 meal to workers on December 25, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit out at the previous AAP government for making the national capital suffer even for small issues related to development.

Hoisting the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium on the 79th Independence Day, CM Gupta said: “On the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government is going to launch the Atal Canteen scheme to offer a Rs-5 meal to our workers.”

A key promise in BJP’s manifesto, the Atal Canteen Scheme promises nutritious food at a nominal price of Rs 5 to residents of slum areas in Delhi.

On its implementation, the Atal Canteen Scheme will be the first of its kind, offering nutritious food at such an affordable price.

Earlier targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for slowing down development in the city, the CM said: “It was a matter of shame that even after 78 years of Independence, the Capital had to struggle to fulfil its needs and aspirations. It is really painful that the Yamuna was neglected for years, without any serious effort to clean it.”

She said: “As the head of the Delhi government, I promise you that the Yamuna will become pristine again and its banks will turn welcoming for prayers and festivities.”

The Chief Minister assured speedy transformation of the national capital and providing houses for all slum dwellers.

“We all need to join hands to restore the historic legacy of the city and take it forward,” she said, adding that her government has been working to check pollution in the Yamuna from the first day in office.

Highlighting road repairs and measures of rapid draining away of rain water, she said, “Now, we can see rain water flows away from roads quickly with less complaints of waterlogging.”

The Chief Minister showcased her government’s decision for the financial empowerment of women by tweaking rules that allow them to leave their children at government creches and Anganwadis.

CM Gupta also highlighted the historic decision of her government pass the education bill which keep a check on school fees and vowed to enhance school infrastructure.

She also hailed Operation Sindoor and the valour of armed forces for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack and upholding national pride.

CM Gupta also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the city’s development needs, including purchase of modern fire-fighting equipment.

--IANS

rch/pgh