At Parivartan Yatra rally, Anurag Thakur targets CM Mamata over infiltration, law and order

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal along with Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and other party leaders.

Addressing a large public gathering in the Naihati Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas district, he alleged that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes President Droupadi Murmu, she simultaneously welcomes infiltrators and mafias into the state.

He claimed that Mamata Banerjee was not functioning as a Chief Minister but as the “Quaid-e-Azam of mafias, jihadis and infiltrators”.

According to him, to protect the identity and resources of Bengal, it is essential that the Trinamool Congress government is removed and a BJP government is brought to power in the state.

Thakur said the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal would be a decisive battle for the protection of Bengali pride, Bengali culture and the very existence of the state.

He alleged that illegal infiltration from Bangladesh has been continuing in Bengal for a long time. According to him, from the Congress to the Communists and now the Trinamool Congress, successive governments have allowed infiltration in a systematic manner because infiltrators serve as a vote bank that helps them win elections.

“Instead of creating new industries and employment opportunities for the youth of Bengal, the state government has repeatedly cheated the people through cut money collected by its ministers, leaders and workers,” Thakur said.

He added that whenever central agencies visit the state to investigate criminal cases, they appear to fear Mamata Banerjee more than the criminals.

Thakur also alleged that under the Trinamool Congress regime, even schools and colleges have become unsafe for women and girls, and victims often have to run from court to court in search of justice.

He further said that the Trinamool Congress had come to power with the slogan of “Maa, Maati, Manush”. However, he alleged that “Maa has been captured by Mamata, Maati has been consumed by mafias, and Manush has been swallowed by money power”, turning the government into one run by Mamata, mafia and money power.

