At least 8 dead, over 20 injured after car crushed between two container trucks

Pune, Nov 13 (IANS) At least eight people have died and more than 20 have been injured in a tragic accident that took place on Thursday near the Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where two containers collided with each other, causing the trucks to catch fire, after which a speeding container hit several vehicles, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Fire Brigade and Police teams rushed to the spot.

The fire, which had engulfed two container trucks and a car, was successfully brought under control.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to remove a car that was severely crushed and trapped between the two containers.

The police sources said that the incident occurred when the two trucks collided, trapping a car between them before all three vehicles caught fire.

The victims have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

"A loaded container truck, travelling from Satara towards Mumbai, reportedly lost control due to brake failure. The truck rammed into more than 7 to 8 vehicles triggering a chain of collisions. That led to a fierce collision involving two large container trucks, with a car trapped and crushed between them. The resulting friction and damage caused the vehicles to catch fire," said a police officer, who reached at the spot.

He also added, "A preliminary report point to speeding and potential mechanical failure."

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule in her post on X expressed condolences, saying that the incident was extremely sad and unfortunate, offering heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Nearly two weeks ago, another horrific accident had taken place near the same bridge, where the driver of a truck carrying tiles lost control of his vehicle and hit three vehicles one after the other.

The earlier accident took place around 5 a.m. when a truck carrying tiles from Katraj Chowk towards Navale Flyover suddenly lost control and rammed at high speed towards a readymix dumper and two cars.

--IANS

