At forefront of development initiatives: PM Modi extends birthday greetings to CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his birthday, and stated that he has been at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at the state's comprehensive development.

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Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji on his birthday. He is at the forefront of many initiatives aimed at furthering all-round development of Madhya Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Mohan Yadav was born on this day in 1965 in Ujjain. He completed his Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) from Ujjain University and went on to pursue higher education at the same institution. He earned degrees in Law (LLB), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

CM Yadav showed an early interest in politics and was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He formally entered electoral politics in 2013, contesting from the Ujjain South constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He secured victory by defeating Congress candidate Jaysingh Darbar by a margin of 9,652 votes, polling 73,108 votes against Darbar’s 63,456.

He was re-elected in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from the same constituency. In that election, he won by a margin of 18,960 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Vashishtha Raju Bhaiya.

In 2020, Yadav was inducted into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet under then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where he served as the state’s Higher Education Minister until 2023.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, he once again contested from the Ujjain South constituency and emerged victorious. On December 11, 2023, the BJP announced Mohan Yadav as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

--IANS

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