At 93, E Sreedharan pushes ahead with Kerala High-Speed Rail vision

Malappuram, Feb 2 (IANS) Undeterred by age, Metro Man E. Sreedharan on Monday reaffirmed his determination to see the proposed high-speed rail project for Kerala become a reality, inaugurating the project’s official office at 9 a.m. at Ponnani in Malappuram, close to the residence where he currently lives.

Read More

The inauguration was marked by a simple yet symbolic ceremony, with his wife taking the lead in lighting the traditional lamp, underscoring the personal commitment behind the ambitious initiative.

At 93, Sreedharan remains resolute that he will continue to work as a professional master builder, staying true to the vocation that has defined his life and produced some of the country’s most iconic infrastructure projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedharan said the absence of any mention of the project in the Union Budget would not dampen his resolve.

He expressed firm confidence that approval from the Railway Ministry would eventually come, stressing that the infrastructure of this scale requires perseverance and clarity of purpose.

In the initial phase, the newly opened office will function as a public interface to address doubts and concerns surrounding the project.

From February 15, a series of meetings will be held to explain the technical, financial and social aspects of the high-speed rail corridor to the public.

The first round of meetings will begin in Malappuram, after which similar outreach programmes will be organised in other districts through which the proposed alignment will pass.

Sreedharan also said that his discussions with the Union Railway Minister on January 16 were productive.

According to him, the Minister has instructed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) be prepared, and an official order authorising the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to undertake this task is expected within three to four days.

He added that he remains in constant touch with the Railway Ministry regarding follow-up procedures.

For Sreedharan, age is no barrier -- only a reminder of the urgency to contribute meaningfully while continuing the work he has pursued with distinction for decades.

--IANS

sg/dpb