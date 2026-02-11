At 80, CM Vijayan’s discipline extends from dining table to officialdom

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s public persona has long been defined by ideological rigidity and administrative control. But those close to the 80-year-old leader say that the same precision and discipline visible in governance are equally evident in his personal habits.

His habits are now being discussed more after a seer fish controversy broke out, which was put on the table by veteran CPI leader and former State Minister C. Divakaran and is now a raging hit on social media.

At the dining table, CM Vijayan is described as an unhurried and methodical eater. He relishes his food slowly, preferring to serve himself rather than being assisted, even when multiple dishes are laid out before him.

Those familiar with his routine say he dislikes being rushed and can grow visibly irritated if someone seated across from him eats too quickly.

Meals, for him, are neither ceremonial nor social performances; they are deliberate, orderly affairs.

He is particular about accompaniments as well.

Cold water is firmly off the table as he prefers hot or warm water alongside his meals.

When travelling across the state, he is said to favour local cuisine and makes it known that he would rather sample regional dishes than opt for generic fare.

The choice reflects both personal taste and a political instinct to align with local identity.

Cleanliness is another non-negotiable.

A spotless wash basin and a separate towel for wiping hands before and after food are small but essential details in his daily routine.

If these habits suggest fastidiousness, officials say the same exacting standards apply in meetings.

Despite a decade at the helm, CM Vijayan’s memory remains razor sharp. Bureaucrats attending meetings chaired by him are often on edge, aware that he can recall what they said years earlier.

Any shift in position is quickly flagged. “That is not what you said before,” he is known to point out.

And at meetings or elsewhere, his face clearly reflects whether he is happy or otherwise.

In private space and public office alike, Vijayan’s consistency appears to be both his hallmark and his message. With the upcoming Assembly polls round the corner, all these habits will be in focus as he is the star campaigner for the Left, aiming for a third successive term.

