At 36th Regional Sports meet, CM Yogi honours outstanding players, offers success mantra  

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the closing ceremony of 36th Regional Sports Meet, organised by Vidya Bharati Eastern Uttar Pradesh in Jhansi on Thursday and gave the mantra of self-reliance and success to the athletes.

CM Yogi honoured the outstanding players at the event and also announced the construction of a mini-stadium at the Bhani Devi Goyal Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter college.

Underscoring the importance of good health in nation-building, the Chief Minister said that sports is no longer a hobby but has become a powerful medium to enhance life’s experiences.

Addressing the ceremony, the UP CM said, "It is a privilege to participate in the 36th Regional Sports Meet of Vidya Bharati on the land of the bravery and valor of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi."

Notably, the Vidya Bharati, founded by Nanaji Deshmukh in Gorakhpur, is a leading organisation fostering values through more than 25,000 educational and training centers across the country.

Honouring Vidya Bharati's first student Devendra Singh, the Chief Minister said that the organisation has succeeded in keeping national ideals alive.

He also felicitated many players and sportsmen for their outstanding achievements in sports and praised Vidya Bharati's efforts towards making a significant contribution.

Referring to the achievements of Vidya Bharati, CM Yogi said that today the organisation has become a leading force in strengthening India's tradition and culture.

The Chief Minister heaped praise on Vidya Bharati athletes for bringing glory to the nation at the national and international levels.

He said that Vidya Bharati athletes have won laurels for the nation by winning medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics, and Paralympics. Athletes like Olympian Padmashree Sudha Singh, Olympian Nishad Kumar, Shaili Singh, and Adesh Singh have all emerged from this institution.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was a sick state, but in the last 8.5 years, it has become the second largest economy in the country and will soon become number one," he told the gathering, drawing clapping and cheers from the crowd.

CM Yogi emphasised that the citizens of Uttar Pradesh no longer face an identity crisis today, unlike earlier and are seen with dignity and respect.

