Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta calls for tobacco-free Delhi

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday highlighted the urgent need for a united public health response to combat the dangers of tobacco consumption.

“Tobacco addiction is a preventable epidemic that continues to claim lives and burden families. Through awareness, education, and community action, we must work collectively to eliminate its hold on our society,” he said, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day

Gupta also led the ‘Walk for Life – Quit Tobacco’ initiative, organised jointly by the Delhi Medical Association and the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC).

The event, held at Gate No. 8, Metro Walk, Rohini, witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical professionals, civil society groups, local residents, students, and volunteers.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta praised the efforts of the organisers for embodying the spirit of ethics, empathy and excellence in promoting preventive healthcare.

The Speaker highlighted the role of civic engagement in fostering long-term behavioural change and urged young citizens to take the lead in creating a tobacco-free culture.

“It is not enough to regulate — real change comes about when people consciously reject tobacco for the sake of their health and loved ones,” he remarked.

The event concluded with a pledge ceremony led by Gupta, where participants reaffirmed their commitment to a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The walk served as a resounding message of solidarity against tobacco and a call to action for healthier communities across Delhi.

Earlier this week, Gupta inaugurated three new recreation centres for senior citizens in the Rohini Assembly Constituency and emphasised that senior citizens have an inherent right to live with dignity.

He said their rich life experience is a valuable asset for society, which must be utilised meaningfully.

The newly developed centres — located at Pocket A3 DDA Flats in Sector-8, and Ramakrishna Apartments and Mayur Apartments in Sector-9 — have been constructed through the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD).

