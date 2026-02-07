Assembly polls: Vijay eyes Chennai seat as TVK sees massive rush from aspiring candidates

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor-politician Vijay is increasingly leaning towards contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Chennai, as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), witnessed an overwhelming response to its call for applications from aspiring candidates.

With hundreds of party workers lining up to collect nomination forms, Vijay is understood to be weighing options between the Velachery and Virugambakkam constituencies in the city.

Earlier, he had also considered Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam and Vedasandur in Karur.

Party sources indicate that the initial shortlist was influenced by suggestions that the constituency name begin with the letter 'V' or have an electoral number starting with the number 9. However, logistical challenges associated with campaigning outside Chennai have prompted a strategic rethink.

Leaders believe that contesting from the capital city would allow Vijay to manage his campaign more efficiently while also strengthening the party’s urban presence.

A final decision is expected after assessing local political dynamics and organisational strength in the shortlisted constituencies.

Meanwhile, TVK's membership drive and candidate selection process have gathered significant momentum. The distribution of application forms, which began on Friday at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, saw an extraordinary turnout. Nearly 10,000 forms were issued within just 90 minutes, reflecting strong grassroots interest in contesting under Vijay's banner.

The party has announced that applications will continue to be issued daily until February 14, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., to avoid overcrowding.

The surge of visitors, however, has created challenges for residents in Panaiyur, where the party office is located. The narrow residential roads have reportedly witnessed heavy traffic congestion, with vehicles parked along both sides, obstructing movement and disrupting daily routines.

Residents have raised concerns about restricted access to homes and difficulties faced by domestic workers and emergency services.

Local welfare associations have taken up the matter with the police, urging them to implement better crowd management and traffic regulation. While clarifying that they do not oppose any political activity, residents have stressed that public mobilisation should not come at the cost of neighbourhood convenience.

As TVK gears up for its electoral debut, Vijay's eventual choice of constituency is likely to shape the party's strategy and signal its focus areas in the 2026 Assembly battle.

