Assembly polls: TVK cadres urge Vijay to contest from Perambur; North Chennai emerges as key battleground

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Cadres of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday passed a resolution urging party president Vijay to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, signalling the party's intent to make North Chennai a central arena in the upcoming political battle.

Read More

The resolution was moved at a party meeting in Chennai by TVK's election campaign management secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Addressing the gathering, he said the cadres were unanimous in their demand that Vijay enter the electoral fray from Perambur.

The resolution was later endorsed by party general secretary N. Anand, who assured members that their sentiments would be conveyed to the leadership.

"We wholeheartedly accept the resolution moved by Aadhav and will convey your wish to Thalapathy," Anand said, referring to Vijay by his popular moniker.

Explaining the rationale behind the demand, Aadhav Arjuna said the party leadership believed in contesting from constituencies marked by higher poverty levels and greater public need.

According to him, North Chennai exemplifies those conditions and therefore aligns with the party’s political philosophy.

He added that Vijay’s preference was to contest from a North Chennai constituency such as Perambur, Kolathur or R.K. Nagar, underscoring the strategic importance the party attaches to the region.

Aadhav also claimed that Vijay's decision to first step into the North Chennai political landscape was influenced by earlier incidents in which TVK functionaries were allegedly manhandled while campaigning peacefully in the Harbour constituency.

In a direct challenge to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aadhav dismissed claims that Chennai remains the party’s political stronghold.

He said TVK was deliberately launching its campaign in the capital city to counter that perception.

"From now on, Chennai belongs to TVK," he declared, drawing applause from party members.

He also took a swipe at state minister P. K. Sekar Babu, who represents a North Chennai constituency, asserting that while the DMK claims dominance in the region, influential local leaders were now aligning with TVK.

With the 2026 Assembly polls approaching, TVK's move signals its intention to mount an aggressive campaign in urban constituencies and position Vijay at the forefront of a high-stakes electoral contest in Chennai.

--IANS

aal/svn