Assembly polls: Congress likely to re-nominate 20 sitting MLAs in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) The Congress is poised to re-nominate 20 of its 22 sitting MLAs in Kerala as Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph are scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Sunday to finalise the first phase of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Party sources indicated that the initial list, expected shortly after consultations with the central leadership, will largely feature sitting legislators, signalling continuity and organisational stability within the state unit.

The names are likely to be cleared in phases, with the first list including 20 incumbents and candidates in constituencies where there is only a single aspirant who enjoys the backing of the national leadership.

Two sitting MLAs are not expected to figure in the list.

Six-time legislator K. Babu has informed the party high command that he does not wish to be considered for another electoral contest.

The other is expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, against whom three separate rape cases have been registered. He was remanded to judicial custody in one of the cases.

In the 2021 elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, the Congress contested 95 seats, allocating the remaining constituencies to its United Democratic Front (UDF) allies.

A similar seat-sharing arrangement is expected this time as well, though formal discussions with allies are still under way.

The consultations in Delhi assume significance as the Congress seeks to project unity and decisiveness amid heightened political activity in the state.

By moving early to clear the bulk of its sitting MLAs, the party appears keen to minimise internal dissension and provide candidates adequate lead time to consolidate their local organisational networks.

Meanwhile, the feeder organisations of the Indian National Congress -- the student, youth, women’s and professional wings, besides the diaspora unit -- have submitted their respective lists of aspirants to the leadership.

With the election schedule approaching, the phased announcement strategy is aimed at balancing continuity with tactical adjustments in select constituencies.

