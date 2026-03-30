Assembly must be a temple of constructive debate: Rajasthan Speaker ​

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasised that legislative assemblies must not become arenas of noise and disruption, but should function as temples of serious, dignified, and constructive deliberation — institutions that guide public welfare and strengthen democracy.

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He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference of young legislators held at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal. ​

The event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and the Leader of the Opposition.​

Devnani stated that the Legislative Assembly is not merely a physical structure but a symbol of democracy's soul — a platform where elected representatives articulate the aspirations, expectations, and concerns of the people. ​

Turning such a sacred forum into a space of disorder and disruption, he said, undermines democratic values and the trust citizens place in it. ​

He stressed that deliberations in the House must be grounded in logic, facts, and decorum. Public issues should be discussed with seriousness, policies examined rigorously, and solutions pursued constructively. Even amid differences, the dignity of dialogue must be preserved. ​

He urged legislators to act with restraint, discipline, and grace, rising above personal criticism and prioritising the interests of the state and nation.​

Highlighting the importance of youth participation, Devnani said the conference represents a meaningful platform to shape the future of Indian democracy.​

Bringing together young legislators from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, he described the gathering as a “Triveni Sangam” of legislative energy. Young representatives, he noted, embody the nation’s demographic dividend and can play a transformative role in policy-making with their fresh perspectives. ​

He advised young legislators to prepare thoroughly before speaking in the House, raise pertinent public-interest issues, and ensure accountability through active questioning. ​

At the same time, they should learn from senior leaders, engage in continuous study, and make use of libraries and reference materials.​

Devnani emphasised that democracy extends beyond elections and requires sustained engagement between representatives and citizens. ​

He called for leveraging technology to strengthen this engagement and enhance transparency. ​

Referring to digital initiatives such as the NeVA platform under the ‘One Nation–One Application’ vision, he noted that such tools are making legislative processes more accessible and accountable.

He also underscored the importance of legislative committees, describing them as “mini-legislatures” that play a crucial role in ensuring government accountability.​

He advocated increasing the number of Assembly sittings, noting that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has already held 24 sittings and that efforts are underway to raise this to 35. ​

Referring to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ he said the goal extends beyond economic growth to inclusive development. He urged young legislators to take a lead in key areas such as innovation, startups, skill development, climate action, and digital inclusion.​

Devnani concluded by calling upon young representatives to transform legislative bodies into platforms for meaningful debate and solution-oriented dialogue, rising above disruptive politics. ​

He expressed confidence that the conference's outcomes would further strengthen democratic institutions.​

--IANS

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