Assembly bypolls: Kaliganj voter turnout recorded at 45.3, overall peaceful polling

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) In a somewhat brisk polling for the bypolls to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency in the Nadia district of West Bengal, the voting percentage was recorded at 45.3 till 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Barring some initial disturbances reported in the first hour after the polling resumed at 7 a.m., the overall polling process has been peaceful so far, due to the strict monitoring by the Election Commission of India (ECI)- nominated officials and prompt actions by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

According to political observers reviewing general voting percentage trends in West Bengal, the percentage till the time mentioned might be lower compared to that recorded in general elections, but quite normal for any by-election, as per records in the state.

“Generally, the interest of the voters to go for casting votes in by-elections is not that spontaneous or enthusiastic in the case of bypolls, since the results do not affect the fate of any government. So, going by the logic, the polling percentage till 1 p.m. on Thursday is normal as per bypoll standards,” a city-based political observer said.

However, a minor controversy arose when the BJP candidate Ashish Ghosh, after casting his vote, posed in front of the camera and video persons. In several videos, the election stain was spotted on the middle finger of his left palm, instead of the prescribed norm of application of that ink on the forefinger of the left palm of the voter.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report from the Nadia district magistrate, who is also the district election officer.

Kaliganj is one of the five Assembly constituencies in four states where bypolls are being held on Thursday.

Bypoll to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency was necessitated following the demise of its erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator Nasiruddin Ahmed in February this year at the age of 70.

The counting will be on June 23.

