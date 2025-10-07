‘Assault on constitutional values’: NCP SP holds protest condemning assault on CJI

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) across Maharashtra on Tuesday expressed strong solidarity with Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai following the shocking incident in which Advocate Rakesh Kishor tried to hurl a shoe at him.

In a show of collective outrage and unity, NCP(SP) district units across the state organised demonstrations, condemning the attack and submitting memorandums to local Tehsildars demanding strict legal action against Advocate Rakesh Kishor.

Senior leaders of the party actively participated in the state-wide demonstrations. National Working President Supriya Sule led the protest in Baramati, State President Shashikant Shinde joined the agitation in Mumbai along with Mumbai City President Rakhi Jadhav, MLA Rohit Pawar led the demonstration in Sambhajinagar, and Former Minister Anil Deshmukh participated in Nagpur.

Party Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase condemned the act, terming it a direct attack on the Constitution of India.

He said: “This shameful act is not just an insult to the Chief Justice, but an assault on the very constitutional values that bind our democracy. Tapase attacked the BJP by saying that the ruling party, through its actions and ideology, seeks to weaken autonomous institutions and replace the Indian Constitution with Manusmriti — something the NCP(SP) will never allow.”

Several other district-level leaders, office-bearers, and party workers took part in peaceful demonstrations reaffirming their faith in constitutional values and judicial independence.

Reiterating the party’s unwavering stand, Mahesh Tapase stated, “Under the guidance of Sharad Pawar Saheb, the NCP (SP) is firmly committed to upholding democratic principles and defending the Constitution of India against all attempts to undermine it.”

--IANS

sj/dan