Assam's tiger numbers tripled since 2006, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the state’s significant achievements in wildlife conservation, noting that Assam’s tiger population has risen from just 70 in 2006 to 227 in 2022, reflecting what he described as strong political commitment and sustained collective action.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said Assam today stands among the safest habitats in the country, not only for the one-horned rhinoceros but also for a wide range of wildlife species.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state, the Chief Minister credited public support and community participation as key factors behind the conservation success.

“From 70 tigers in 2006 to 227 in 2022, Assam’s conservation efforts reflect strong commitment and collective action. Today, our state stands among the safest habitats not only for rhinos but for diverse wildlife. My gratitude to the people for their heartfelt support in this journey,” CM Sarma said.

Over the past two decades, Assam has emerged as a major stronghold for wildlife conservation in India, with protected areas such as Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Orang National Park and Nameri National Park playing a crucial role in safeguarding endangered species.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally known for hosting the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, while Manas has witnessed a revival of species like the tiger and the pygmy hog.

Officials attribute the rise in tiger numbers to a combination of measures, including stricter anti-poaching operations, improved intelligence networks, enhanced patrolling, use of modern technology such as camera traps and drones, and greater coordination between forest departments and security agencies.

Community involvement, particularly through eco-development committees and awareness programmes, has also been cited as a vital element in reducing human-wildlife conflict.

The Assam government has consistently maintained that conservation and development must go hand in hand. Infrastructure upgrades within protected areas, better facilities for forest staff, and sustained monitoring of wildlife corridors have been prioritised to ensure long-term ecological balance.

CM Sarma said the conservation gains were not limited to tigers alone, pointing out that Assam’s protected forests have become safer habitats for elephants, deer, birds and other species.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening conservation efforts further, underlining that protecting wildlife was essential to preserving Assam’s natural heritage for future generations.

--IANS

tdr/dpb