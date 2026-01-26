Assam’s R-Day tableau highlights Asharikandi’s terracotta heritage at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Assam’s tableau rolled down Kartavya Path in the national capital on Monday as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, showcasing the rich terracotta legacy of Asharikandi, a renowned craft village in Dhubri district.

Read More

Centred on the state’s traditional terracotta art, the tableau offered a vibrant visual narrative of Assam’s cultural heritage, craftsmanship and riverine way of life.

Nodal Officer Bikram Newar and officials from the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, were associated with the presentation.

At the core of the tableau stood a towering terracotta doll carrying earthen lamps arranged in a circular formation, symbolising light, continuity and living tradition. Earthen sarai placed along bamboo fencing on either side of the tractor-mounted structure highlighted Assam’s rich bamboo resources and their role in socio-economic development.

The trailer section was designed in the form of a traditional Mayurpangkhi boat, reflecting Assam’s deep connection with its rivers.

Artisans were depicted moulding hiramati (local clay) into idols of deities such as Ganesh, Kartik, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, presenting the living process of terracotta craftsmanship. A traditional pall (sail canvas) at the rear enhanced the authenticity of the riverine theme.

Conceptualised around the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau portrayed Asharikandi as a model of cultural self-reliance, demonstrating how traditional skills and heritage-based entrepreneurship can sustain livelihoods and strengthen local economies.

Located in Dhubri district, Asharikandi is widely recognised as the largest terracotta and pottery craft cluster in Assam and among the most prominent in the country.

The village is home to generations of artisan families who have practised terracotta and pottery for over a century, preserving skills passed down through time. The artisans are known for crafting terracotta toys and idols locally called puttola, made from hiramati. Popular creations include the Hatima doll, Ganesh, Kartik, Maa Durga and other traditional figures that blend folk aesthetics with religious symbolism.

The craft tradition traces its roots to the early 19th century, when pottery communities migrated from East Bengal (present-day Bangladesh) and settled in the region. Over time, they adapted their ancestral skills to local culture, giving rise to a distinct Assamese terracotta art form.

Late artisan Sarala Bala Devi played a significant role in bringing national recognition to Asharikandi. She received the National Award for Terracotta Craft in 1982 for her iconic Hatima doll, which went on to become a defining symbol of the village’s artistic identity.

In March 2024, the terracotta crafts of Dhubri district were granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, becoming the sixth traditional craft from Assam to receive this recognition. The GI status further strengthened Asharikandi’s standing as a national hub of terracotta excellence. Through its Republic Day tableau at Kartavya Path, Assam celebrated Asharikandi’s terracotta heritage while highlighting the enduring spirit of self-reliance and cultural pride among its artisan community.

--IANS

tdr/dpb