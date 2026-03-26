Assamese repose faith in BJP’s governance, says Dilip Saikia

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday asserted that the people of the state have continued to repose strong faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing visible development and governance as key factors behind the party’s growing support base. ​

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Speaking to reporters here, Saikia said that the BJP-led government has brought significant changes across sectors in Assam, which, according to him, stand in sharp contrast to the previous Congress regime. ​

“The people of Assam have seen the difference. Development is visible on the ground today, and that is why they continue to believe in the BJP’s leadership,” he said. ​

Highlighting infrastructure growth, welfare initiatives, and governance reforms, Saikia maintained that public confidence in the party has strengthened over the years. ​

He further said that the BJP remains committed to accelerating development and ensuring inclusive progress across the state. ​

“The trust and faith that people have shown in us is our biggest strength. We are confident that this support will translate into a decisive mandate in the elections,” he added. ​

Saikia also expressed optimism about the party’s electoral prospects, stating that the BJP is well-positioned to secure a strong victory in the next round of polls. ​

“The response from the people across Assam has been extremely encouraging. We are confident of winning the upcoming elections with a comfortable margin,” he said. ​

The BJP leader made these remarks while attending a campaign in Dispur, where several party leaders and workers were present. ​

Among those present were former Congress leader and BJP candidate for the Dispur assembly seat, Pradyut Bordoloi, along with senior party functionaries and local workers. ​

The event attracted a large number of supporters, reflecting the party’s organisational strength in the region. ​

Saikia reiterated that the BJP will continue to work with dedication to meet public aspirations and further strengthen development initiatives in Assam. ​

--IANS

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