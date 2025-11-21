Assam witnessing unprecedented road transformation: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam is witnessing an unprecedented transformation of its road infrastructure as the state government accelerates construction of high-speed corridors, bridges and improved connectivity under the ambitious #AsomMala 3.0 initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that every district, every bridge and every kilometre of road is now becoming part of a larger vision aimed at reshaping Assam’s transport network.

The AsomMala 3.0 project is unlocking an investment of Rs 3,217 crore to develop 883 km of high-speed corridors spanning 34 districts of the state.

“Every district, every bridge, every kilometre -- Assam’s road transformation is moving at an unprecedented pace,” CM Sarma said, adding that the government is committed to delivering the connectivity that the state was denied for decades.

As part of the project, 36 new bridges are being constructed across key locations to eliminate bottlenecks, improve accessibility to remote areas and create seamless links between rural and urban centres.

These infrastructure upgrades are expected to significantly reduce travel time, boost logistical efficiency and improve road safety for daily commuters and commercial transport. Officials from the Public Works Department said that the new network of corridors will play a crucial role in strengthening Assam’s integration with neighbouring northeastern states and major national highways.

“The improved connectivity is also expected to facilitate faster movement of essential goods, agricultural produce and industrial supplies, thereby strengthening the state’s economy,” a senior official said.

The project is being implemented in phases, with survey work, land acquisition and groundwork already underway in multiple districts. Modern construction technologies, upgraded materials and higher design standards are being incorporated to ensure durability and long-term performance of the roads and bridges.

Experts believe that the AsomMala 3.0 scheme will not only enhance physical connectivity but also open up new employment avenues and encourage private investment in sectors such as tourism, manufacturing and trade.

With strategic planning and sustained funding, the state government aims to position Assam as a major connectivity hub in the Northeast, linking the region more effectively with the rest of India. The Chief Minister reiterated that infrastructure development remains one of the top priorities of his government and assured that work would continue at an accelerated pace in the coming months.

--IANS

tdr/pgh