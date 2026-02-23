Assam witnessing historic transformation in connectivity, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state is witnessing a historic transformation in connectivity, with major bridge projects over the Brahmaputra and its tributaries significantly reducing travel time and bringing remote regions closer to the mainstream.

Read More

Sharing a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “Building Assam, bridge by bridge. Reducing travel time, expanding connectivity and bringing remote regions closer, we are moving towards an Atal, Avichal, Agragami Assam, faster than ever.”

Speaking about ongoing infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said that bridges over the Brahmaputra have emerged as the backbone of Assam’s growth, linking the north and south banks and unlocking economic potential across districts that were earlier dependent on ferries and long detours.

The Chief Minister noted that landmark projects of constructing bridges over the Brahmaputra River, such as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu and Kumar Vaskar Barma Setu, have already changed travel patterns, while several new bridges are at different stages of construction.

“The Brahmaputra is no longer a barrier to development. It has become a connector,” the Chief Minister said, adding that improved infrastructure has strengthened trade, tourism and access to healthcare and education, particularly for people in char areas and riverine belts.

He also highlighted that reduced travel time has helped boost industrial activity and emergency response capabilities, besides enhancing integration with neighbouring states and national highways.

CM Sarma said the state government is working in close coordination with the Centre to ensure the timely completion of projects, maintaining global engineering standards while keeping environmental concerns in mind.

The Chief Minister asserted that Assam’s infrastructure push reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of seamless connectivity in the Northeast, positioning the state as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

“With every bridge completed, Assam moves closer to becoming self-reliant, resilient and growth-oriented,” CM Sarma said, reiterating that infrastructure development remains a top priority of his government.

--IANS

tdr/dpb