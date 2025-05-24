Assam: Wages of tea garden labourers hiked

Guwahati, May 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a hike in the daily wages of tea garden labourers in the state, asserting that it would bring joy to the community.

The enhanced wages apply to tea garden labourers working in tea gardens under Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL).

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Moment of joy for our hardworking Cha Shramiks! Starting October 1, workers of ATCL tea gardens will get an enhanced wage of Rs 250/day, which will help them boost their livelihood and support their families.”

“Govt of Assam: Dedicated to the welfare of our tea tribe’s community,” he added.

At present, the tea garden labourers have been getting Rs 220 per day as wages.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Indian Army's powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a Guwahati-based tea entrepreneur has found a unique and deeply meaningful way to express solidarity and gratitude through tea.

The tea entrepreneur has launched a special tea blend titled "Sindoor – The Pride", as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive strike in Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 in retaliation for the brutal killing of innocent tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

“Sindoor is a symbol of pride in Indian society. We are proud that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As a tea entrepreneur, I wanted to pay homage to the Indian Army in my own way. So, I launched a tea pack named ‘SINDOOR – The Pride’ as a salute to the forces,” said the tea entrepreneur.

He said that the tea packs are not for sale. Instead, they have been specially crafted to be gifted to the Indian soldiers, to offer a symbolic gesture of respect, appreciation, and unity.

“I have created these tea packs especially as gifts for the Indian Army. We celebrate every happy occasion with a cup of tea, and this is no different. This special blend has been made by combining Assam’s finest teas — Halmari Gold Orthodox and premium CTC. Rich red is the colour of the brew, which is reminiscent of Sindoor,” he added.

The tea, a blend of Halmari Gold Orthodox and CTC, is designed to capture the essence of Assam's tea heritage and the spirit of national pride. The red hue of the tea mirrors the traditional Sindoor - a powerful symbol of strength, sacrifice, and identity in Indian culture.

