Assam: Voting starts for first phase of panchayat polls

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The voting has started for the first phase of panchayat polls in 14 districts of Assam on Friday.

Long queues of voters were visible in most polling stations on Friday morning.



The first phase of the panchayat elections is being held in 14 districts of the state: Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.



The Assam State Election Commission has made all arrangements to conduct a free and fair election.

Security personnel have been deployed in each polling station.

The second phase of the polls will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations in both phases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) already secured 37 Zila Parishad seats - 35 by the BJP and two by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The NDA has also secured 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 by BJP and 29 by AGP) unopposed.

Earlier, Assam State Election Commissioner said that an adequate number of security personnel will be deployed, along with over 1.20 lakh polling personnel, to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

On April 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to sweep the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

"The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the Assam CM said on X.

The Assam CM stated that the NDA is poised to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam.

"We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam," he added. (ANI)