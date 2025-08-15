Assam to name flyover after Maharaj Prithu: CM Sarma announces on I-Day

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the under-construction Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover in Guwahati will be named after Maharaj Prithu, an iconic ruler of ancient Kamarupa.

The declaration came during his address at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Calling the decision part of the government’s “sacred duty” to preserve Assam’s pride and heritage, CM Sarma said the move would inspire the youth to learn about the state’s historical figures.

“Earlier this year, we honoured King Bhagadatta of Kamarupa by naming the Dispur flyover after him. Now, we have decided that the Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover will bear the name of the mighty warrior Maharaj Prithu,” he said.

Maharaj Prithu, also known as Raja Prithu, is remembered for his decisive victory over Bakhtiyar Khilji’s forces in 1206.

The ruler’s triumph is credited with safeguarding Assam’s sovereignty and protecting its cultural identity from the advancing Islamic invasions.

His leadership also prevented further destruction of learning centres such as Nalanda University.

Though his bravery altered the course of regional history, Prithu remains a lesser-known figure in mainstream narratives. His reign ended in 1228 when he was defeated by Nasiruddin.

Refusing to surrender, he chose to end his life in a water tank — an act of defiance and loyalty to his land.

Assam marks his victory over Bakhtiyar Khilji as Mahavijay Diwas. CM Sarma also recalled other government efforts to honour Assam’s heroes.

In 2022, the state celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Mahabir Lachit Borphukan with a grand event in New Delhi to highlight his military genius and patriotism.

“To honour him further, a 125-foot statue has been installed at Holongapar in Jorhat,” the Chief Minister said.

By naming key infrastructure after historical figures, the Assam government aims to embed the state’s cultural heritage into public spaces and instil pride in future generations.

