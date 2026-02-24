Assam to make 40 lakh women 'Lakhpati': CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the BJP-led government has set a target of making 40 lakh women in the state ‘lakhpati’, as part of its broader vision to economically empower women through sustained livelihood support.

Addressing a cheque distribution programme for women beneficiaries under Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, the Chief Minister said women empowerment remains a central pillar of the state government’s development agenda.

He added that financial independence among women is key to strengthening families and accelerating Assam’s overall economic growth.

“The BJP government has taken a firm resolve to ensure that at least 40 lakh women in Assam become lakhpatis. Through structured support, financial assistance and skill development, women are being enabled to stand on their own feet,” Sarma said.

Highlighting the success of government initiatives such as Orunodoi, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and other SHG-based programmes, the Chief Minister said thousands of women have already started earning sustainable incomes through agriculture, animal husbandry, weaving and small enterprises.

Sarma said the cheque distribution drive is aimed at providing direct financial support to women entrepreneurs so that they can expand their activities and improve household incomes.

He asserted that the government is ensuring transparency and direct benefit transfer so that assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries without delay.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government has been working to create an ecosystem where women are not dependent on subsidies alone, but are encouraged to become contributors to the economy.

“Our focus is not charity, but empowerment,” he added. Sarma also appealed to women beneficiaries to make effective use of the financial assistance given to them and assured them of continued government support in the form of training, market linkage and credit access.

Senior officials of the district administration, public representatives and a large number of women SHG members were present at the programme.

--IANS

tdr/rad