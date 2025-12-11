Assam to have three new townships and industrial centres: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the state is not merely articulating a vision for development but is moving ahead with "concrete action", as the state government finalises plans for three new townships and industrial centres in Guwahati, Jagiroad and Palasbari.

The initiatives, he said, will form the backbone of Assam's next phase of economic expansion, driven by large-scale infrastructure transition and strategic industrial investments.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam's "billion-dollar plan for transition of infrastructure" aims to fuel sustained growth through well-planned urban clusters, modern logistics, and new manufacturing hubs.

A project by a reputed company, with an estimated investment of more than Rs 15,000 crore, is seen as a major breakthrough in the state's ambition to integrate itself into India's rapidly expanding semiconductor supply chain.

Officials say the plant will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, spur ancillary industries and attract skilled professionals to the region.

The state government has already begun planning a new township around Jagiroad to support the facility, focusing on improved connectivity, residential clusters, industrial parks and urban amenities.

Similar township projects in Guwahati and Palasbari are aimed at decongesting the capital region while creating new engines of economic activity.

With these initiatives, Assam hopes to position itself as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing, technology-driven industries and balanced regional development.

Chief Minister Sarma said the state government's approach is rooted in meticulous planning, capacity augmentation and long-term infrastructure building, signalling a decisive shift in the state's economic trajectory.

