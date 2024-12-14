Assam State Election Commission publishes draft electoral rolls for Panchayat polls

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission has published the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the State.

The draft electoral rolls for the coming Panchayat elections were published on Friday after taking into account the effect of the fresh delimitation of Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat and Zilla Parishad constituencies by the State government in 2024 for the twenty-seven (27) districts, excluding Sixth Schedule Areas and Municipal Areas.

The Assam State Election Commission said in a press release that, there are 1,75,54,589 voters including 88,29,927 male, 87,24,274 female voters and 388 other voters.

There are 397 Zilla Parishads, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,193 Gaon Panchayats, 21,930 Wards and 23,781 polling stations in 27 districts of the state.

"The Draft Electoral Roll would be available for public/voters in the offices of the Gaon Panchayat, Block Development, Zilla Parishad and District Commissioner as well as the website of the District Administration and the State Election Commission (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in). The Electors can check their names on the Draft Electoral Roll either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India, or by downloading the Draft Roll of their Polling Station from the citizen corner on the said website," the Assam State Election Commission said in the press statement.

"Claims and Objections to the entries in the Draft Electoral Roll, if any, can be filed from 14.12.2024 to 21.12.2024. The process to file Claims & Objections can be known by contacting the concerned EROs/AEROs/District Authorities. The Formats of filing Claims & Objections are available in the office of the EROs/AEROs and Gaon Panchayat as well as in the website of the District Administration and the Assam State Election Commission," the Assam State Election Commission said. (ANI)

