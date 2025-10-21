Assam Rifles' tribute to soldiers' enduring spirit -- from battlefields to borders

Imphal, Oct 21 (IANS) In a deeply moving series of commemorative events in four Manipur districts on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles paid heartfelt homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, officials said.

A Defence Spokesman said that from the solemn remembrance to symbolic gestures of unity, the tributes spanned across Tengnoupal, Kakching, Thoubal and Chandel districts, echoing the enduring legacy of courage and sacrifice.

He said that a touching wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Assam Rifles Battalion headquarters in Tengnoupal district to honour 16 gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 India-China war at the North-East Frontier Agency, current-day Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the indomitable spirit with which Indian soldiers faced one of the most formidable military challenges in the nation's history.

Braving treacherous terrain and unforgiving weather, these heroes upheld the highest ideals of duty and patriotism.

A total of 138 personnel from Assam Rifles participated in the ceremony, rendering a guard of honour and paying tribute to the fallen with deep reverence.

The gathering reflected on the valour and selflessness of the martyrs, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of soldiers.

The similar wreath-laying ceremony was held on Monday in another place of Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar.

The Defence Spokesman said that in a parallel gesture of remembrance, the Assam Rifles, observed "Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam" across Kakching, Thoubal and Chandel districts of Manipur, including all forward companies along the India–Myanmar border.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Diwali -- the festival of lights, thousands of diyas were lit by troops, officers and their families in memory of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

The flickering flames, placed at war memorials and company posts, created a powerful visual tribute that resonated with solemnity and pride.

Local villagers joined the observance in large numbers, standing shoulder to shoulder with the troops in a shared moment of silence and gratitude.

The initiative not only honoured the martyrs but also deepened the emotional bond between the security forces and the communities they safeguard.

Together, these commemorations reflected the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles to remember and revere its fallen heroes.

Whether through ceremonial homage or symbolic light, the force continues to uphold the spirit of sacrifice that defines its legacy as the 'Sentinels of the North East', the official said.

