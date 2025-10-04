Assam Rifles provides skill training to 56 youths in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 4 (IANS) To facilitate secure employment, the Assam Rifles, as part of its civic action initiatives, has provided skill development training to 56 youth from Manipur’s Imphal Valley region, officials said on Saturday.

Of the 56 youth, 48 including 30 women, got jobs in private hotels and other organisations in Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi.

A Defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles on Saturday felicitated successful participants of its Skill Development Programme 4.0 at Kaisampat in Imphal.

These participants have been empowered by the Assam Rifle, as part of their civic action initiatives in Imphal Valley.

The spokesman said that the Skill Development Program was conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles and We Care Skill Solutions (an Imphal based Organisation, specialising in Skill Development).

In this program, 56 youth have been imparted training on Hospitality and Retail, which has enabled them to secure employment in reputed Hotels across the nation.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by DIG, Assam Rifles and the director of an NGO that financially supported this programme.

The spokesman said that in the event, successful participants (18 boys and 30 girls) were awarded certificates from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and handed over their offer letters.

These youth have been employed by various organisations and hotels in different parts of the country including in Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi.

They shall be proceeding shortly for Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai to take up their new appointments.

As part of the Skill Development Program, the students had undergone twelve weeks of vocational training, thereby enhancing their employability and empowering them for a brighter future.

While addressing the participants, DIG, Assam Rifles, applauded them for their dedication and hard work, highlighting the transformative role of skill development in shaping their future.

He highlighted the potential and talent of Manipuri youth and exhorted participants to be 'Brand Ambassadors' of the rich culture and heritage of the state.

This is the fourth Skill Development Program conducted by the Assam Rifles since June 2024.

An official said that the unique efforts of the Assam Rifles have enabled approximately 200 youths to secure employment and embark on a path of respectable livelihood.

The felicitation ceremony on Saturday not only celebrated the achievements of participants, but also reinforced the commitment of Assam Rifles towards socio-economic development of the region, the spokesman added.

