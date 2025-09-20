Assam Rifles pays tribute to bravehearts killed in Manipur ambush

Imphal, Sep 20 (IANS) Manipur Governor and Army's Eastern Command chief on Saturday led the rich tributes to the two slain Assam Rifles personnel, who were killed and five others injured by the unidentified armed group in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that in a deeply moving ceremony held under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), heartfelt homages were paid to Naib-Subedar Shyam Gurung (59) and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap (36).

Both Gurung and Kashyap laid down their lives in the line of duty during an ambush at Nambol Sabal Leikei in Bishnupur District, on Friday (September 19).

The spokesman said that the two gallant soldiers were returning with other personnel from flood relief operations in the Imphal Valley when their convoy was ambushed by unidentified insurgents force along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Bishnupur district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area.

Despite sustaining grievous gunshot injuries, both men upheld the highest traditions of courage and selflessness, making the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, Lt Col Shukla stated.

He said that to honour their valour, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Mantripukhri Garrison, Imphal attended by approximately 150 personnel including dignitaries, troops, and veterans.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, led the tributes.

Senior officials and representatives from Assam Rifles, Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police joined in paying their respects, laying wreaths and observing a solemn guard of honour.

Veteran servicemen and ex-personnel also gathered to express their reverence and solidarity, reflecting the enduring spirit of camaraderie and sacrifice that binds the armed forces community.

Assam Rifles stands in solemn remembrance of its fallen heroes, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to honouring the legacy of those who serve with distinction.

The force continues to uphold the values of patriotism, duty, and service to the nation, drawing strength from the courage and dedication of its bravehearts, the Defence PRO said.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, a host of leaders of various political parties and organisations, including apex tribal organisation Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), on Saturday strongly condemned the attack by unidentified gunmen on an Assam Rifles convoy in which two personnel were killed and five injured.

--IANS

sc/pgh