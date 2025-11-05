Assam Rifles pays tribute to 1968 Mizoram operation heroes in Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) In a solemn ceremony steeped in military pride and remembrance, the Assam Rifles on Wednesday honoured three of its brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-insurgency operation in Mizoram in 1968.

The wreath-laying event was held at Sehlon in Manipur’s Chandel district to commemorate the valour of Late Rifleman Bhuwa Thapa, SC (Posthumous), Rifleman Neraman Chandra Koch, SC (Posthumous) and Rifleman Budhirman Tamang.

The ceremony marked the anniversary of the 5 November 1968 operation, when security forces launched a high-risk raid on a suspected Mizo National Front (MNF) camp following credible intelligence inputs.

As troops advanced towards the site, insurgents opened intense fire, triggering a fierce encounter. Despite heavy resistance, three insurgents were neutralised and the hostile camp was ultimately abandoned by the militants.

However, the success came at a grave cost as the three riflemen sustained fatal injuries while displaying exemplary courage and tenacity in the line of duty.

Their actions were instrumental in securing a crucial tactical victory for Indian forces during a turbulent phase of insurgency in the Northeast.

The tribute today began with a solemn wreath laying by a senior official of the unit, followed by a moving narration of the bravehearts’ story to inspire pride and reverence among the ranks.

Around 100 personnel participated in the ceremony, offering floral tributes and rendering a Guard of Honour in memory of the fallen soldiers.

The Assam Rifles, often referred to as the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast’, continues to maintain a strong presence in the region, engaged in counter-insurgency duties and border management.

Ceremonies like this not only honour past heroes but also strengthen the force’s ethos of duty, courage and selfless service.

By remembering its martyrs, the Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to the nation and to preserving the memory of those who laid down their lives to bring peace and stability to the northeastern frontier.

--IANS

sas/dan