Assam Rifles organises 'Tiranga bike rally' to honour I-Day, Op Sindoor

Imphal, Aug 14 (IANS) In a vibrant celebration of India’s 79th Independence Day and the successful culmination of Operation Sindoor, the Assam Rifles organised a spirited Tiranga Bike Rally on Thursday.

The rally was ceremonially flagged off from the iconic Marjing Polo Statue at Heingangching in Imphal East by Major General Ravroop Singh, IGAR (South), in the presence of senior Assam Rifles officers, jawans, and enthusiastic local residents.

Covering a distance of nearly 30 kilometres, the rally passed through key areas of Imphal East before culminating at the Keithelmanbi Garrison in Imphal West. Bikers carried the Tricolour, symbolising unity, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The event served not only as a tribute to India’s hard-earned independence but also as an effort to inspire the youth to participate in nation-building and acknowledge the critical role of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and stability, especially in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles, in a post on X, posted pictures of the event and wrote, "The event aimed to foster the spirit of nationalism and strengthen bonds with the local community. Riding with the National Flag held high, participants traversed the route with great zeal, earning admiration and applause from residents along the way."

India attained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, following a long and determined freedom struggle. It was a historic moment when Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and delivered the iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech.

The British ruled India for nearly 150 years, beginning with the establishment of the East India Company in Surat in 1619. Following the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the company gained significant control, laying the foundation for formal colonial rule.

This year, India marks the 79th anniversary of its independence, if counted from 1947.

Independence Day celebrations across the country honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and uphold their ideals. From state capitals to village schools, flag hoisting, parades, and cultural events are held to rekindle the spirit of freedom and unity.

