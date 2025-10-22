Assam Rifles foil multiple insurgent attempts in NE (Lead)

Guwahati, Oct 22 (IANS) In a series of well-coordinated counter-insurgency operations across the Northeast, the Assam Rifles have successfully foiled repeated attempts by insurgent groups to target security forces in recent weeks, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) and National Socialist Council of Nagalim K (YA) are mainly responsible for these attacks on the security forces in Assam and Arunachal.

“Through meticulous planning, proactive deployment grid, and effective intelligence integration, the security forces have demonstrated exceptional operational preparedness and resolve,” the sources said.

According to the sources, on October 16, NSCN-K (YA) faction militants launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang District, South Arunachal Pradesh, which was effectively foiled by an instant and swift response.

On the next day (on October 17), ULFA (I) extremists attempted a similar strike on the Kakopathar Camp at Tinsukia district in eastern Assam.

Alert troops retaliated decisively, inflicting casualties on the insurgent groups and apprehending an Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the plot.

In response, Assam Rifles intensified its operations, activating an extensive counter-insurgency grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based hi-tech teams.

The enhanced grid culminated in a successful ambush on Tuesday (October 21) at 6 Mile Lekang Khampti areas in Namsai district in South Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the neutralisation of one ULFA (I) cadre and recovery of warlike stores.

The search conducted in the areas recovered one dead body of a militant, identified as Iwon Axom, a self-styled Sergeant Major of ULFA-I. One Rifle, one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) round, and three rucksacks were recovered along with the body of the militant from the spot.

The sources asserted that these rapid and precise actions have not only foiled the nefarious designs of insurgents but also re-established the morale ascendancy of the security forces across the region.

The insurgent groups are now reported to be on the run, their networks disrupted and leadership under pressure.

The Assam Rifles’ steadfast role, professional planning, and resolute execution continue to uphold peace and stability in India’s Northeast – reaffirming their legacy as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’, the sources pointed out.

--IANS

sc/dan